Travel in the Moscow metro and on the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) became free until 6:00 on January 1. This was reported in the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport, the agency reports. “Moscow”…

“During the New Year holidays, the Moscow metro will continue to operate as usual. In addition, we have prepared a traditional New Year’s gift for the residents of the city – travel on the metro and the MCC will be free all New Year’s Eve (from 20:00 on December 31 to 6:00 on January 1), ”said Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor for Transport.

He also recalled that from January 1 to January 9, parking in Moscow will be free.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin opened a new metro station, Elektrozavodskaya, on the Big Circle Line (BCL) on New Year’s Eve. This is already the tenth BCL station. “It is also very important – a huge backlog has been made: more than 90 percent of the BCL tunnels have been completed,” he said. BCL will unload the radial directions of the metro, create additional connections between the districts, the mayor said.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!