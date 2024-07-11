We are fond of the Spain because it offers many opportunities to give vent to our passion: driving off-road to discover lands and landscapes, places where even today asphalt has not reached. The itinerary to discover the Water Route In Andalusia it took five days of travel and we travelled 1,220 km off-road. The land transfers took another four days and 2,315 kmfrom the Italian border of Ventimiglia to the departure of Murcia and then from Valencia to Ventimiglia.

The south of Spain is not as close to home as one might think: it is about one thousand five hundred kilometres from our home alone. Italian-French border of Ventimigliain Liguria, and this must be taken into account when planning the trip. Alternatively, there is the ferry Genoa-Barcelonaor Civitavecchia-Barcelonabut the length of the approach time does not change much.

Murciathe capital of the autonomous province of the same name in southern Spain, is the meeting place of our group and the ideal starting point to discover this arid area of ​​the Iberian Peninsula. Before leaving, on the advice of friends and travel companions, we visit the Cathedral of Santa Mariawith unique architecture and a splendid example of Andalusian Baroque.

The Region of Murcia is best known for its sunny beaches, so much so that they have been nicknamed “Hot Coast”and the fertile area along the Segura River. The rest of the inland territory is instead desertic.

The first destination is thePuentes Reservoiran artificial lake 450 meters above sea level that constitutes an important water reserve for the region. We leave the lake to climb the hills, following dirt roads dusty and steepand we enter Andalusia, the southernmost of the seventeen autonomous communities of Spain. Its geographical configuration is extremely varied: it goes from the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean to the 3,480 meters altitude of the Sierra Nevada.

Between these two extremes there is a great variety of landscapes, especially desert and arid, due to the latitude of the region. It is here, just entering Andalusia and after crossing the bridge over the Rio Almanzora, the track enters our first “oued”. “Oued” in French, or “wadi” or “uadi” in Arabic, it is the bed of the watercourse of the North African and desert regions in general; it remains dry all year round, except becoming a river in flood in the rare rainy seasons. The bed of the “oued” that we travel is made up of gravel and sand and is perfectly flat, dug between hills of barren earth and dry and low vegetation.

We walk through the dusty river bed for kilometers until we turn off to take a dirt road and then the asphalt that will take us to the sea near Almeria. South of the city, in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Parkoverlooking the sea, there are the ruins of an ancient Roman settlement for the salting and preservation of fish, the Garcia Tower of the 16th century lookout and the Chapel of the Hermit Torre García.

Things to see in the Tabernas Desert

After spending the night in a comfortable hotel we head back inland, reaching the Moorish town of Níjar. From here begins the climb that takes us to the Sierra Alhamilla Natural Parkwhich we cross along a dusty dirt track that winds through the barren hills. We thus enter the Tabernas Desertan endless succession of gullies that are bare or covered with low vegetation, a landscape so particular that it was chosen as the setting for western films and more, which have become famous throughout the world.

Temperatures in summer reach 50°C in the shade and rains are very rare in all seasons. So we can travel along the fascinating bed of another “oued” that winds between high walls of friable rockWe are inside a canyon with walls sculpted by the force of the wind, with the riverbed sometimes wide and other times narrow or tortuous. This particularly long waterway is called Rambla de Tabernas and we follow it until we get back on the asphalt that will take us back to the hotel.

In 4×4 in the Desert of Gorafe

Today our guide will take us on the tracks that cross the Desert of Gorafein the province of Granada. Less known than Tabernas, Gorafe takes its name from the town of the same name and offers an even more fascinating and truly unique landscape in Europe, with deep canyons with red walls, stratified and multi-coloured veins. Once you reach the viewpoint The Colorados the show is incredible, especially with the sunset light, when the walls are charged with color and it seems like you are teleported to Arizona, in Grand Canyon.

Down in the valley, however, the Colorado River does not flow, but there is the bed of another “oued”, a dry waterway that we follow until we reach a deviation so narrow that it becomes tortuous and almost impassable: it is the dry bed of a secondary stream, so much so that it is difficult to drive touching the vertical walls. The small “oued” takes us to the start of a steep mule track, uneven and dug into the side of the mountain, which leads directly to the Gorafe village and to the asphalt.

Direction Calar Alto

So far we have travelled on mainly arid terrain and crossed desert landscapes, while now we are aiming for the mountains of the hinterland. Now the dirt road takes us to high altitude, until we reach the famous international astronomical observatory of High Dropat 2,171 meters above sea level, where the view extends to the sea in the distance. After the usual picnic lunch, our guide resumes the off-road route, staying on the crest of the mountains.

The trail winds in high altitude and for about forty kilometers we always remain over 1,700 metres above sea levelwith peaks above 2,000 and 2,200 metres, to return in the evening to the valley floor, where a comfortable golf club resort awaits us.

Arrival in Valencia

On the last day we leave Andalusia to return to the Region of Murcia, on the way back. Today’s stage is demanding, with over four hundred kilometers to travel, entering the region Castile and La Mancha and then in the Valencian Community. After a stretch of transfer on asphalt, a new landscape awaits us, totally different from those encountered so far. After the desert regions with dry rivers and after the mountains over 2,000 meters, here is an unexpected hilly region that is lost on the horizon.

The ground is hard and the vegetation is sparse, with a few low-stemmed trees. So the gaze can wander endlessly and admire the golden color which takes in the landscape, until the sunset and the arrival at Valencia. This surprising itinerary ends here in the evening, a journey that offers landscapes that are truly rare to find in our Europe.

