Sunday, September 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Travel | Helsinki-Vantaa’s security check was congested again

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Travel | Helsinki-Vantaa’s security check was congested again

Finavia warns that the whole of September will be a very busy travel month.

Traffic jams at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport continue.

On Thursday afternoon, after four, passengers were served by only one security check line, one passenger reported to HS.

“And the queue is accordingly”, he commented.

According to the airport company Finavia’s emergency service, a little later, i.e. at half past five, there were three lines in use.

Communication specialist Elina Suominen In the evening, Finavia was not able to break down the number of security check lines at different times of the day.

“Security inspection receives information about the number of passengers coming from the airline in advance. Based on that, the occupation of the lines is measured. However, there can always be a shortage of personnel due to cases of illness, for example, or passengers arriving at the airport at a slightly different time than expected.”

The general guideline is that passengers should follow the airlines’ instructions on how early to arrive at the airport.

See also  United States | The police officer who shot a 28-year-old woman in Texas was convicted of manslaughter

HS reported last Friday how the airport’s departure hall was completely blocked. At that time, there were long queues for both check-in and security.

Finavia has urged passengers to reserve more time than usual during the first two weeks of September.

Finavia informed in advance that you should reserve time for check-in, baggage drop-off and security check.

According to Suominen, according to the latest information, actually the whole of September looks lively.

However, the days are very different. Check-in and security checks went smoothly on Wednesday.

How about who compensates if the passenger does not make it to his flight after the security check line?

“According to our information, no one has been late for their flight due to a security check. But if this has happened, the passenger should contact his airline,” says Suominen.

#Travel #HelsinkiVantaas #security #check #congested

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | Quartararo: “It hurts to struggle back to where I won the title”

MotoGP | Quartararo: "It hurts to struggle back to where I won the title"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result