The travel guides are the best way to daydream the next ones holidays 2022. The desire to leave is always high, as well as the desire to discover new destinations, in Italy and in the world. If now you can’t pack your bags and your plane or train ticket and wait for better and more suitable moments, why not dream a little?

On Amazon we can find many travel guides in Italy, in Europe and in the world, to discover the wonders of our planet, the most interesting cities and villages, always with an eye to local food and wine. By plane, by car, by train, even by motorbike: any means of transport is good for leaving immediately.

So here is a nice gift to give, a reading in which it is always pleasant to get lost to discover what wonders the world has in store for us. Hoping to be able to leave for one of these beautiful destinations as soon as possible.

Wonders of the world. 101 extraordinary places chosen by Lonely Planet Paperback – October 14, 2021

Lonely Planet offers its travel guide “Wonders of the world. 101 extraordinary places chosen by Lonely Planet “. The travelers’ Bible takes us to discover Antarctica, the Amazon rainforest, Victoria Falls, the Great Wall and many other destinations to see in the world. Attractions that nature gives us every day and incredible works created by man, to choose your next vacation with itineraries for all budgets, advice, when to go, where to sleep and what to do.

Italy in 52 weekends. Unusual itineraries between nature, art and traditions

For those who want to stay in the beautiful country, here is it guide “Italy in 52 weekends. Unusual itineraries between nature, art and traditions “. From the Walser villages to Monte Rosa, passing through the Adriatic coast, the Po delta, Sicily, the Apennine hermitages, the island of Procida. 52 travel ideas to discover the lesser known places of all Italian regions, for every weekend of the year. For those who want to discover a lesser-known Italy, perhaps behind the house, for ideal holidays with friends, family or alone. Slow travels to feast your eyes on art, history, culture, cuisine, nature and much more.

World. Guide for travelers

Let’s leave the borders of the beautiful country and open up to the world, with the guide for travelers by Cesare Dapino. 40 years of travel experiences are summarized in a guide that covers the whole planet, a sort of encyclopedia from A to Z that tells every country in the world with detailed maps, information to know, captivating images, things to do and things to see.

Traveling among the villages of Italy. The charm of 92 precious places set among all regions, narrated by those who live and love them

Let’s go back to Italy, with a journey through the Italian villages, 92 dream places present in the regions of the beautiful country, told by those who live them. Andrea Petroni curates a text, available in the format with a flexible cover or in the Kindle format, to go for a tour in the small villages that are good for the eyes, the heart, the soul. The next trip could make us rediscover the slow tourism of proximity, for a holiday in which to discover more and more the beautiful country.

Motorcycle travel

Are you a centaur? Here is that Guida di Viaggi in moto is ideal for getting on the saddle and living a unique experience every day. The book offers 30 itineraries for holidays of all kinds, both in terms of interest, duration and length. The Alps and the mountain curves of South Tyrol, the 4 passes to get to Bressanone, the winding Amalfi Coast, the tour to discover Chianti, the chestnut route, the Jesi hills, the Sassi di Matera. The guide is created in collaboration with experts in the world of two wheels and includes itineraries, useful information, descriptions of the road layout, maps, places to visit, stops to make and where to sleep.

Where to go when. The guide to planning the perfect trip for every month of the year

If you have no idea where your next trip will take you but you already know when you will have your vacation, “Where to go when. The guide to planning the perfect trip for every month of the year ” is the gift you have to give yourself. 360 ideas of destinations around the world, told and explained in detail, starting with the best time of the year to visit them. The book includes charts, diagrams, photos, information and advice. Among travel guides it is the best if you know the when, but not the where.

Europe, where to go when. The guide to planning the perfect trip to Europe every month of the year

Along the lines of the previous one, but limited to the old continent, here is the travel guide “Europe, where to go when. The guide to planning the perfect trip to Europe every month of the year“, To know the best time to visit each European country. The book offers a lot of information on hundreds of places in Europe, choosing the best month to be able to admire the beauties. There is no shortage of infographics, useful tips and photographs to inspire future trips.

We hope these travel guides will inspire you for your next vacation!