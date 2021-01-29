Cody Johnson (Boston, 34 years old) tried ecstasy and decided to dedicate his life to experimenting and making known the transformative power of psychedelics. His dissemination mission began to take shape in 2013 when he opened a blog about the scientific and cultural news of these substances that, after years of stigma, are experiencing a renewed interest in their therapeutic virtues in the treatment of pain, depression, post-traumatic stress, addictions or existential distress.

SACRED MEDICINE

Author: Cody Johnson.

Translation: David Muñoz Mateos.

Editorial: Errata Naturael, 2020.

Format: soft cover (256 pages, 21.50 euros).