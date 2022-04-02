This Friday (1st), the Federal Government released a new ordinance that loosens the measures for travelers to enter the country. Vaccinated tourists no longer need to present an RT-PCR test and non-vaccinated tourists, as they need to present the exam, should not undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Brazil.

The only requirement that the Federal Government maintained was the presentation of a printed or electronic proof of complete vaccination issued at least 14 days before departure.

The decision, by the ministries of Health, Civil House, Justice and Public Security and Infrastructure, continues to recommend the “vaccination passport” as the main measure of sanitary control of borders.

