It’s already opened new route of the Interoceanic Train! Find out the details, stations and costs for traveling from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz to Palenque, Chiapas in it Tehuantepec Isthmus Railway.

Starting this September 13, the new route that goes to Palenque, Chiapas, has begun its operations, with the aim of connecting the southeast of the country in a journey full of adventures aboard a train.

It should be remembered that, along with the Mayan TrainThe Isthmus of Tehuantepec Interoceanic Railway is one of the most ambitious projects of the Mexican government, facilitating travel between the southeastern states.

Interoceanic Train from Veracruz to Palenque: Costs and details

The new railway line that began operations this Friday from Veracruz to Campeche is the FA line, which takes you between these two states, also passing through Tabasco.

This line extends for 310 kilometers and is part of the connectivity project that seeks to integrate the Mexican southeast with the Yucatan Peninsula and the Mayan Train. In the future, it is expected to reach Guatemala.

The train journey begins in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, and has 7 main stations before reaching its final destination in Palenque, Chiapas. These are:

– Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz

– Cuichapa

– The Choapas

– Roberto Ayala

– Juarez

– Teapa

– Pine Suarez

– Pakal Ná (Palenque, Chiapas)

The total travel time from Coatzacoalcos to Palenque is approximately 8 hours and 13 minutes, with stops at iconic locations, magical towns and the best attractions of Veracruz, Tabasco and Chiapas.

The Interoceanic Train offers affordable fares, with prices ranging from 36 pesos for short trips to 492 pesos in tourist class for the full journey between Coatzacoalcos and Palenque.

If you are going to travel on the new Interoceanic train, it is important to know that there are two types of tickets available: Tourist Class and Business Class, the first being the most economical option.

You should also know that there are 50% discounts for seniors, students, teachers, people with disabilities and children aged 4 to 10, making the trip more accessible to a wider audience.

There are two options for purchasing Interoceanic Train tickets:

Through their official website: Go to www.pasajerosinteroceanico.com.mx to select your destination and travel date. Remember that services are not available every day, so it is advisable to plan ahead.

Mobile app: Download the “Ferrocarril Interoceánico” app, available for mobile devices, where you can purchase your tickets from your cell phone, quickly and easily.