There's very little left until section 5 of the Mayan Train is inaugurated! If you want to discover the Mexican southeast aboard this new transportation service, here we tell you What will be the schedules to travel from Playa del Carmen to Cancun.

Currently, the Mayan Train travels from Palenque, Chiapas, to the station Cancun Airport, in Quintana Roo. However, it will be next Thursday February 29 when will it be inaugurated section 5 north. This is the third stage and includes more than 50 kilometers of electrified double track.

The new section covers the route from Cancun Airportpassing through the seasons Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmenwhich are added to the 22 that are currently active.

If you decide to travel in this new Mayan Train routeyou can enjoy landscapes such as the San Miguelito and El Rey archaeological zones, the Nichupté mangroves and the Puerto Morelos reef.

Schedules for section 5 of the Mayan Train

According to what was announced by the general director of the company Tren Maya SA de CV, Oscar David Lozano Águilathe schedules on these routes will be increased, starting from 06:00 hours at the Cancún Airport station and from 07:30 hours in Playa del Carmen.

This new morning schedule will be implemented to transport workers from the Riviera

Maya.

Meanwhile, the Mayan Train schedule in section 5 for tourist service will have six daily departures, passing through the Puerto Morelos station in both directions:

From Cancun to Playa del Carmen at 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

From Playa del Carmen to Cancun at 10:30, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

If you are going to travel aboard the Mayan Train from the Cancún Airport station, you should know that platforms 3 and 4 are for the Cancún – Palenque route, while platforms 5 and 6 are for the Cancún – Playa del Carmen route.

Mayan Train points of sale

How to get to the Maya Train station in Cancún Airport?

If you are at the Cancun airport and want to get to the Mayan Train station, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) made available to travelers a free system of seven electric buses, available in terminals 1, 2, 3 and 4.

However, this completely free transportation system will be available until the inauguration of the third stage of the Mayan Train, that is, starting February 29.