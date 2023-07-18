The section of the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya metro line between the Chkalovskaya and Maryina Roshcha stations will be closed from 22 to 23 July. This is reported on website mayor of Moscow.

“The restriction is necessary to upgrade the Trubnaya, Chkalovskaya and Sretensky Bulvar stations. Specialists during this time will clean and paint the ceilings and vaults, polish the marble, remove the cable lines into the walls, and also carry out other work,” the publication says.

During the designated period, passengers were advised to use alternative metro and surface transport routes.

Earlier, on July 11, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the opening of the fourth surface metro diameter (MTsD-4). According to him, construction work has almost come to an end, and the launch is expected in the fall of 2023.

Prior to that, in June, Sobyanin said that thanks to the Active Citizen online project, Muscovites chose the colors of three new metro lines. So, the Troitskaya line will receive an emerald color, the Rublevo-Arkhangelsk line will receive a graphite color, and the Biryulevskaya line will receive a ruby ​​color.

At the end of May, the head of the city announced that the Peoples’ Friendship University metro station, which will be located on the Troitskaya Line, would be built in 2024.