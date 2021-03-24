The State Duma proposed introducing unified free travel tickets for children under 16 years old. Maksim Zaitsev, deputy chairman of the education committee, intends to make a similar initiative, Izvestia reports.

According to him, after the ban on disembarking passengers who are under 16 years old from transport, it would be more logical to exempt children from paying the fare. The travel card, Zaitsev believes, should provide for the right to make an unlimited number of trips.

Director of the Institute for Transport Economics and Transport Policy of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, Chairman of the Public Council of the Ministry of Transport Mikhail Blinkin believes that such an initiative is “absolute populism.” “In hundreds of thousands of prosperous families, parents will be able to pay for their child’s travel,” the expert said.

Earlier in Russia came into force a law banning the disembarkation of stowaway children from public transport. It concerns persons under the age of 16. The same law gave the controllers the right to demand documents from free riders.