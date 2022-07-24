Travel | Finnish tour operators have so far not had to evacuate their customers due to wildfires

The largest tour operators in Finland say that they follow the development of wildfires in Southern Europe closely.

Finns tour operators have not yet had to evacuate due to raging wildfires, says the CEO of the Finnish Tourism Association Heli Mäki-Fränti.

In Europe, wildfires have raged in several countries – among others Greece, Spain, Portugal and France. The first two of these are the most popular destinations for tour operators.

Read more: Greece is fighting three big wildfires, hundreds of people have been evacuated

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs knows through the travel declarations made to it that there are at least a thousand Finns in Greece and more than 1,500 in Spain. However, not all travelers make a declaration, so there are actually more travelers.

The tourist season is at its busiest, and the three largest tour operators Tui Finland, Tjäreborg and Aurinkomatkat report that their trips are almost fully booked.

According to the tour organizers, the wildfires have not reached close to their destinations yet. No trip has yet had to be canceled or customers transferred to another hotel due to wildfires.

The companies say that they are following the situation closely together with the authorities and that they are in contact with their customers at a low threshold.

Tui Finland’s communications manager Laura Aaltonen says wildfires are not new, as they occur almost every year. Aaltonen says that in some years the hotel has had to be changed due to wildfires.

Timo Kousa, CEO of Aurinkomatkou, says that the company’s operations are not different from usual.

“We inform customers just as we would do in any abnormal situation and we keep a close eye on what is happening at the sites”.

Every company interviewed says that customer safety is their number one priority.

Corona pandemic during the period, almost all tour operators were in trouble when travel was on hiatus due to restrictions. After the pandemic subsided, the restrictions have been removed, and the number of package trips has returned to normal.

Country manager of Tjäreborg Jessica Virtanen says that about a fifth less trips have been sold through them than in the period before the corona epidemic.

All three companies, however, comment that the trips have sold really well. The trips are usually fully booked from July to mid-August, if individual seats are not counted.

“When schools start, families focus on that, so there are a little more trips,” says Virtanen from Tjäreborg.

The smaller number of passengers is not so much due to the fact that trips are not booked, but to the fact that there are fewer trips available than in the years before the pandemic.

After the pandemic, people want to go to familiar destinations that they have already experienced as safe and good, says Kousa.

He says that Aurinkomatki’s most popular destinations are still the traditional travel countries of the Mediterranean: Spain, Greece, Italy, Turkey and Croatia. Tui Finland’s best-selling travel destination is still Greece.

Among the winter destinations in Tjäreborg, Mauritius has grown in popularity, while before the Maldives was clearly the number one destination.

Tour operators trips cannot be canceled due to the weather, if the destination is too hot in the customer’s opinion or wildfires are scary. According to the tour operators, the trips are subject to the usual cancellation rules.

“If it would be dangerous to go to the destination in such a way that people would be evacuated from there, then in such a situation customers are not sent to the destination, but there is an option to cancel the trip or change the destination,” says Tjäreborg’s Virtanen.

According to him, companies have an obligation to take care of their customers. This means that the customers of package tours get help from the tour operators if necessary.

“We report serious situations, you can contact us 24/7,” says Virtanen.