From: Martina Lippl

Endless lonely beaches, crystal clear water and unbeatably cheap. Travel professionals have a tip for summer vacation 2023.

Munich – Mentally, the suitcases for the summer vacation 2023 are probably already packed. The longing for a summer vacation in 2023 is great for many. However, the dream of traveling quickly burst. Prices for hotels, flights and rental cars have sometimes increased extremely. Inexpensive travel destinations in Europe are therefore particularly popular. Italy, Spain or Turkey are still among the long-running favorites, but they are often quite overcrowded. A country on the Adriatic is probably not on the radar of many. In the 2023 travel trends, the country is at the forefront as an “insider tip” with “bargain prices” and glittering beaches.

Albania summer vacation 2023: Why is the travel destination in Europe so cheap?

The Balkan state of Albania is therefore perfect for a beach holiday and is particularly cheap. The country on the Adriatic coast scores in various travel guides with a 360-kilometer-long coast and numerous pebble and sandy beaches. The capital Tirana (600,000 inhabitants) is considered “modern”. The hinterland is characterized by hills and high mountains, is on the ADAC website to read. “The original mountain landscape and the beautiful beaches make Albania an insider tip for hikers who want to combine their hiking trip with a holiday by the sea.”

Holidays in Albania are obviously trendy. The world’s largest travel book publisher Lonely Planet recommends Albania as a travel destination in “Best Travel 2023” in the category “The best places to make contacts with locals”.

“Albania’s stunning mountains, crumbling castles, boisterous capital and pristine beaches rival those of the Mediterranean and never cease to enchant,” writes Lonely Planet on its website.

Sunset on the dream beach anyone? Albania is one of the cheapest travel destinations in Europe and is considered an “insider tip” among travel professionals. © imago

For the first time, the publisher is not issuing a guide with explicit top ten lists for cities, countries or regions, but only summarizes trends and travel destinations for 2023 digitally in various lists. This year, the top list of 30 destinations is made up of special travel experiences. The full socialize list includes:

Alaska

Albania

Accra in Ghana

Sydney in Australia

Guyana

Boise in the US state of Idaho

Albania: cheap travel destination for summer holidays 2023?

However, Albania was already included in the Top Best list in 2011. From the travel book authors as a particularly hospitable country for backpackers, far away from mass tourism. The Balkan country will probably also be an adventure for many holidaymakers in 2023. The original charm may have been preserved in many regions, for now.

Summer vacation 2023: Ksamil beach in Albania. © imago

The cost of living in Albania is relatively low, at least lower than in Germany. Albania is also cheap because it is not yet as overrun with tourists as other vacation spots. In addition is the exchange rate favorable, like kreiszeitung.de reported. One euro is about 113 Albanian leks (the local currency is the lek, by the way). Beach houses can therefore be found for as little as 40 euros a night.

Low Budget: Eating and Drinking in Albania

Eating in the restaurant is absolutely affordable, as a current TV show “Abenteuer leben” (Kabel Eins) shows. Reporter Christopher paid five euros in the contribution for “freshly caught crabs” and a soda. He paid 19 euros a day for his “simple and clean” accommodation with a private bathroom. According to his research, the prices would have been unbeatable in Albania. The reporter especially praises the nice and cordial people. In his personal conclusion, he addresses potholes on the road and the problem of rubbish.

Crystal clear water – Caribbean feeling: Summer vacation in Albania

Albania lies on the Ionian and the Adriatic Sea. There are small islands and long sandy beaches. Among the most popular beaches in Albania are Ksamil, Dhermi and Jale. By the way, the island of Corfu can be seen from the pebble beach of Sarandë. In midsummer, the city of Saranda is bursting at the seams with bathers, according to the ADAC. But there are many other places and beaches to discover. The Albanian UNESCO World Heritage Site, the mountain town of Berat known as the “City of a Thousand Windows” or the capital Tirana and the Bunker Museum. According to the Lonely Planet travel guide, around 750,000 bunkers are still spread across the country. They are reminiscent of the time when Albania was cut off from the rest of the world. (ml)