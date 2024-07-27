Home page World

Mass tourism is becoming more and more of a problem. Tourism expert Moritz Lindner recommends stricter measures and explains the necessary balancing act at IPPEN.MEDIA.

Munich – Mass tourism is flourishing more than ever. This means that the cost of living for locals is rising, resources are being used up, garbage is being left behind and living space in the city center is becoming scarcer. In Amsterdam, for example, a freeze on hotel construction was imposed, and in Venice a daily fee was introduced, which was then increased shortly afterwards. Penalties for vacationers are being introduced on the beaches of Italy. In Barcelona, ​​selfie bans have to be introduced in order not to stop the flow of people at hotspots – and vacation homes are also to be banned.

But do these measures really work? Moritz Lindner, CEO and founder of traveltopiais of the opinion: That is not enough. A conversation about the balancing act between economic necessity and the suffering of the locals.

You say that entrance fees do not help against mass tourism. Why?

The entrance fees that have been planned or introduced so far are just a drop in the ocean compared to the cost of a trip. Nobody will turn down a trip to a popular destination just because it costs a few extra euros. This is evident in Dubrovnik, for example, where the number of travelers has not decreased at all, even with a mid-double-digit fee for the city walls.

I would expect that it would have an impact on travel behavior above a certain amount, but for that to happen, the entrance fees would probably have to be in the three-digit range, which seems very unlikely. As long as entrance fees of just a few euros are being discussed for trips that cost several hundred or even thousands of euros on average, I simply don’t see any effect.

In Venice, visitors currently pay five euros. Should the entrance fee be increased significantly again?

Venice is certainly hoping that the increase in the entrance fee will have a stronger steering effect. But for this to actually take effect, I think the fee would have to be raised much more noticeably. This is especially true for a city like Venice, where local costs are also very high. It may be possible to achieve a minimal reduction in the number of tourists, especially day trippers, with a much higher fee. However, I only expect a greater effect if the entrance fee is in the three-digit range.

What other measures would make sense in Venice?

Unfortunately, there is no perfect solution for Venice. One idea would be to reduce the number of flights and, alternatively, train connections to a city, which would certainly have a positive effect on a reduction in the flow of tourists. At the same time, however, this would also harm the residents and especially local companies.

Alternatively, the number of overnight accommodation options could be reduced, for example by banning holiday rentals or the construction of new hotels. However, this would lead to prices continuing to rise. This would reduce the number of tourists, but it would create a “social” problem because at some point only “rich” travelers would be able to afford a particular destination. It would also be difficult to reduce the number of day visitors in this way. In the end, a city like Venice is left with a dilemma because there is hardly a measure that is both socially fair and has a noticeable effect on tourist numbers.

How do you think popular holiday destinations can manage the flow of tourists more effectively?

Frankly, there is no measure that can be universally recommended. This is because every option also has disadvantages. However, I would focus in particular on balancing out seasonality. Although it is already the case today that particularly popular destinations are also particularly expensive in the absolute high season, the differences between the high and low season are often not enough of an argument to convince travelers to come at a less busy time.

This even applies to cities where the weather alone is not necessarily the argument. For popular destinations in Europe in particular, it is important to find ways to convince travelers – primarily from the USA – to come outside of the summer months. Cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona or Venice are not necessarily empty in months like March or October, but the number of tourists is significantly lower here. Better distribution would also lead to greater acceptance among the local population because the masses of tourists are less noticeable.

Basically an extension of the season?

Exactly. On Santorini you can often expect nice weather in March or April, but many airlines only fly to the island from May onwards and many accommodations can only be booked from this month onwards. The total number of tourists will not decrease as a result of this measure, but everyone involved will benefit from the better distribution.

How can incentives be created to attract visitors to less frequented holiday destinations?

There are hardly any ways to dissuade travelers from heading to a particular destination. Rather, the plan should be to convince tourists to visit other places as well. For popular destinations, this can be done through cooperation with neighboring regions or by consciously controlling marketing campaigns that show the beauty of other destinations. Even popular destinations can direct tourist flows accordingly, because even though many places are generally visited by many tourists, they usually cluster at the same sights.

Which lesser-known destinations do you recommend?

There are many destinations to escape the tourist crowds. In Indonesia there are dozens of islands that are as beautiful as Bali, but are much less well known. If you don’t want to go through Barcelona with the crowds, Valencia is also a great alternative.

Can you understand the many protests by locals against mass tourism?

In my opinion, peaceful protests are always a legitimate way of expressing one’s opinion and, in this context, a cry for help. In many tourist regions, the focus in recent decades has often been on unchecked growth – the downsides have been ignored. The increasing criticism from the population is now leading to a better balance. The debate on mass tourism alone is a good start. Only through discourse can we work on possible solutions that will also be positive for the local population in the long term.

When I think of crowded places, I immediately think of the many influencers who besiege certain hotspots for photos. How do you see the influence of social media on travel?

Social media has undoubtedly led to popular places being visited even more. To be fair, however, it must be said that travel guides have had similar influences in the past – albeit with a smaller reach. If a place was listed in a popular travel guide, it was automatically visited much more often. Social media, of course, amplifies this effect enormously because the reach is not only generally much greater, but also reinforces itself. If a post about a place is particularly well received, the algorithm pushes it even higher up the list, meaning even more people see it and the effect is even stronger.

In 2022, the most visited place in the EU was the Canary Islands. There were around 89.3 million overnight stays there, which corresponds to around 245,000 people per day. Here, too, there have recently been protests against mass tourism.

On the other hand, every resident of the Greek islands such as Santorini or Mykonos stayed an average of 110 nights. This also leads to overpriced drinks in bars in order to even get a spot for sunset. In 2023, the city of Dubrovnik in Croatia came in first place among the most crowded holiday destinations, followed by Venice in Italy and Bruges in Belgium. In 2024, Fuji in Japan, Athens in Greece and the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument in the USA are also on the list of overcrowded holiday destinations. (jh)