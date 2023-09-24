Travel expenses | The government hits the wallets of thousands of commuters – “You have to be able to live at work”, says Vesa Visa, who drives to work

Vesa Visa’s commute is more than a hundred kilometers a day. Next year, commuting will be more expensive for him and thousands of others.

Clock is 15:16 when the warehouse worker Vesa Visan the car roars into action at Valmet’s Hakkila factory.

Volkswagen’s gas hybrid is not the cheapest car option, but Visa does not want to compromise on this matter.

“There has to be a metal sheet around, I don’t agree to ride on any Kinderkipo”, says Visa.

The car is important, because Visa drives his own car to work from Hyvinkää to Vantaa every day, in all weathers. When you accumulate 22,000 commuting kilometers a year, you start to appreciate leather seats and cruise control. This year, Visa has already sat in the car for two hundred hours due to business trips.

You can also get to Hakkila from Hyvinkää by public transport, but Visa should use two buses and a train. They wouldn’t make it in time for the early morning shift. In addition, the travel time would increase by at least an hour a day.

“Now it takes about 45 minutes. In the morning it might be faster, in the afternoon the travel time depends on whether you get stuck in traffic.”

Today Visa plans to avoid the traffic jam by driving through smaller roads, because the bridge repair has already slowed down driving on Ring III for months. And he avoids Tuusulanväylä because “everyone else is there”.

Visa’s commute is by no means unusual at the factory, as several people come to work there from as far away as Lahti and Hämeenlinna. Visa himself drove to work from Hyvinkää to Tampere for a while before getting a job in Vantaa. He wouldn’t do that anymore, but otherwise quite a lot would have to happen for him to give up the car.

“I work two shifts and the evening shift ends at ten. Then it’s not fun to wait for the bus.”

Up to 82 percent of industrial workers use a car at least occasionally for work trips. The reason, according to Teollisuusliitto, is that factories and industrial facilities are often located outside urban areas.

Visa and Visa’s co-workers are among those whose commuting expenses will become more expensive if the government’s planned changes to travel expense deductions are implemented. The government plans to increase the deductible for the travel expense deduction from 750 euros to 900 euros. In addition, travel expenses can only be deducted up to 7,000 euros, whereas before they could be deducted up to 8,400 euros.

In 2024, the maximum amount of travel expense reduction can therefore be obtained if the travel expenses are 7,900 euros, because the deductible is 900 euros.

The changes may seem small, but for some they mean a lot. According to the example calculations made by the tax administration, those who suffer the most from the changes are those who drive long distances, regardless of whether they have a good or a low income.

Sprout Visa’s situation is a perfect example of the increase in travel expenses, because his travel expenses are in the border area.

If he is lucky, the changes in the travel expense deductions will cost him about 50 euros, when only the deductible increases. If he is unlucky, the changes will cost him almost four hundred euros. This is because the distance driven by Visa, 112 kilometers, is in border countries. With the current number of kilometers, Visa’s travel expenses will not rise to the maximum per year, but will fall just short of the planned 7,000 euros. In this case, the only thing that affects is the change in the deductible.

If Visa were to travel a few kilometers every day, the travel expenses would increase up to the maximum amount, and in that case a significant impact would come from the change in the maximum amount of the travel expense deduction.

“So it’s not worth moving even to the northern part of Hyvinkää”, insists Visa and turns from the intersection towards Jokela.

Fuck it interferes with commuting expenses, because he considers it to be against the government program. Visa has stored a clip of the program in the phone’s memory, so that you will definitely remember to say it to the reporter.

It says this:

“The government facilitates movement regardless of the mode of transport. The government recognizes Finland’s regional differences and trusts in people’s freedom to choose the most appropriate way to live and move around. The government ensures that the costs of movement do not create an obstacle or an incentive trap for working in cities or in the countryside.“

According to Visa, the current measures specifically create obstacles for people to go to work and affect people with low incomes.

“Duunari has to come to the workplace, unlike a white-collar worker who can work remotely.”

Commuting expenses the average has increased steadily since 2016, except for the exceptional year 2020. In the most recently delivered taxation in 2021, 716,000 Finns reduced their commuting expenses. A total of EUR 1.5 billion in commuting expense deductions were granted from salary income.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) defended the increase in the cost of commuting during question time in the parliament on Thursday, saying that the reduction in travel expenses has ended up making it easier for people other than those who drive long commutes due to the increase in prices. For this reason, we want to increase the deductible.

Now, however, it seems that the changes will irritate those who drive long distances the most. According to the Tax Administration’s calculations, for example, for a person earning 30,000 per year, whose commute is 20 kilometers, the changes in travel expense deductions will cost around 50 euros. If he drives 50 kilometers a day, the changes will cost him 40 euros. If he drives 140 kilometers, the price of the changes is 327 euros.

In the calculations, the number of working days in a year is assumed to be 226, and the current 0.30 euros per kilometer as the travel expense deduction for using your own car.

Of course, the big price difference is affected by what you are comparing. The maximum amount of travel expense deductions was temporarily increased in 2022 and 2023 to compensate for the increase in fuel.

On the other hand, until a couple of years ago, it was not possible to see how drastically inflation would start galloping and how long the rise in prices would continue.

Visa, who works as an occupational health and safety representative at his workplace, sees that the rising cost of commuting is yet another thing that makes life difficult for low-income earners.

“It’s not worth doing shit, you have to be able to live with work. This matter must be avoided now, if you are going to avoid it,” says Visa and turns into the backyard.

The time is 16:06. This time it took 50 minutes. In public, he would still be on the train.