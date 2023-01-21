The travel site TripAdvisor has released the top destinations according to the choice of travelers in their award Traveler’s Choice 2023. And Cuba was in the first position of the ranking.

Among the attractions of Cuba, according to the platform, is the contrast between old world architecture and contemporary culture, in addition to including the city of Trinidad, considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, as one of the places that must be visited.

+ ‘Brazilian Dubai’ has the most expensive square meter in the country

In all, 25 destinations were selected by tourists. The city of Hoi An, Vietnam, took second place. An important trading port in South Asia from the 15th to the 19th centuries, Hoi An became popular with travelers. Among the attractions is the Quan Cong temple and the exchange of electric lights for traditional colored lanterns in the city, which takes place on the 14th day of each lunar month.

In third place are Mauritius, in East Africa. Among the sites recommended by the site are the capital Port Louis, and the resort regions of Mont Choisy, Trou-aux-Biches and Flic en Flac.

Check out the full list of trending destinations, according to the TripAdvisor website:

1 – Cuba

2 – Hoi An, Vietnam

3 – Mauritius, Africa

4 – Siem Reap, Cambodia

5 – Chiang Mai, Thailand

6 – Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

7 – Fes, Morocco

8 – Baku, Azerbaijan

9 – Kathmandu, Nepal

10 – Kharkov, Poland

11 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

12 – Lanzarote, Canary Islands

13 – Chile, Santiago

14 – Juneau, Alaska

15 – Panama City, Panama

16 – Panai Island, Visayas Islands

17 – Lombok, Indonesia

18 – Sal Island, Cape Verde

19 – Vienna, Austria

20 – Paphos, Cyprus

21 – Agadir, Morocco

22 – Marmaris, Turkey

23 – Bucharest, Romania

24 – Brussels, Belgium

25 – Copenhagen, Denmark