Major presents Travel Companionthe personalized smartphone with free calls and connection, tourist guides, audio guides and travel maps to enjoy an ever richer and more personalized rental experience. The Travel Companion was designed to offer an extra service to travellers, especially international ones who intend to spend their winter holidays outside their country.

Fruit of the collaboration with Manet Mobile Solutionsan innovative company that develops digital solutions in the field of tourism and travel, Travel Companion is delivered when you pick up your car and guarantees connection without extra charges, with free international calls, unlimited data traffic and secure Wi-Fi hotspot. The rental experience in Italy becomes even more engaging because with Travel Companion you will have access to tour guides, audio guides and travel maps, to get information about historical monuments along the way and tips on gastronomic tastings and the best places to stop and admire the breathtaking views.

Furthermore, with Travel Companion you can take advantage of various useful tools for travel such as the translator, currency exchange, emergency numbers and parking; among the services, also the possibility of purchase of tickets for museums, events and attractions. Travel Companion is easy to use and secure: at the end of the rental, during the return phase, the device will be subjected to data cleaning by Maggiore staff, for which the data will be completely eliminated e privacy will be guaranteed. The Travel Companion is available in the main Maggiore rental offices in Italy and, subject to availability, can be booked according to the type of rental chosen, both short and medium term.