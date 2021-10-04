The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must update travel advice to countries outside Europe as soon as possible. A generic orange advice – ‘travel only if necessary’ – that applies to the vast majority of distant holiday countries, no longer covers the current situation. Certainly not now that many Dutch people have been vaccinated.

That put 72 travel companies, especially smaller specialists in the field of long-distance holidays to Asia, Africa and Latin America, among others. The travel companies are taking the Dutch state to court. They demand that the worldwide travel advice be converted into more specific advice per country, as travelers are used to for countries in Europe.

Bookings in the fall

This week, the travel organizations will send a summons to the state, confirms initiator Joshua van Eijndhoven, owner of travel organization Voja Travel. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can no longer suffice with general advice for the whole world. The situation differs greatly from country to country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must also take into account the fact that approximately 80 percent of adults in the Netherlands have been fully vaccinated.”

The ministry must follow the insurers that, according to Van Eijndhoven, have adjusted their policy and use differentiated advice per holiday country. “The ministry should follow suit quickly, but I fear it has no policy at all in this area.”

The 72 travel companies do not want to wait for an adjustment of the travel advice to be published in November, as the ministry has promised. Whether this new advice will be country-by-country is uncertain. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “At the moment we cannot say exactly what the changes entail and we do not want to prejudge them.”

November is too late, according to the travel organizations. Many long-haul trips are usually booked in the fall and take place in the winter. Van Eijndhoven: “Many colleagues who have increased their mortgage due to the corona crisis or have eaten their pension pot can’t wait any longer.”

According to industry association ANVR, travel companies in the Netherlands have now had to lay off about 30 percent of their employees as a result of the pandemic, lockdowns and travel restrictions. According to Van Eijndhoven, Voja Travel itself has included more European destinations in its offer in time to withstand the crisis. There is now plenty of travel within Europe again.

‘antisocial’

The ANVR says it agrees with the arguments of the 72 travel companies that start the legal procedure, but that the organization prefers to continue talking with the ministry. “It does indeed take a long time before the advice is adjusted,” says Mirjam Desmé of the ANVR. “And that’s very annoying.”

Desmé points out that as of October 1, the generic government support to entrepreneurs (NOW, TVL) has been discontinued, because the economy is improving. “But that is by no means the case for long-distance travel providers. Their hands are still tied by the orange advice. Stopping financial support and maintaining the advice cannot go hand in hand.”

Although there are travel companies that sell holidays to orange areas, some of the travelers, say Desmé and Van Eijndhovenhoudt, want to adhere to the advice of the government. Van Eijndhoven: „Travellers think: that advice is there for a reason, even if it is no longer current. And don’t forget that Prime Minister Rutte and Minister De Jonge called everyone who traveled to orange areas ‘antisocial’ during a press conference about corona policy in May.”

On behalf of the 72 companies, Van Eijndhoven will send the summons to the state this week. It is still unknown when the summary proceedings will be submitted to the court in The Hague.