Leaving for Djerba (Tunisia), Ajaccio (Corse-du-Sud) or Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) has never been so advantageous. Many destinations have been showing unbeatable prices in recent weeks. Companies and tour operators are responding to the traffic collapse with promotions, explains the 19/20 edition of Sunday, October 11.



In a specialized travel agency, a client makes inquiries to visit her family during the holidays. The employees explain the health constraints to her, but that doesn’t discourage her. For the boss, we reach unprecedented rates. “There are price differences compared to the lowest promotions of previous years of the order of 20 to 30%”, specifies Cédric de Laprade. Bookings drop by up to 70% on some travel sales sites.

