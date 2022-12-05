blablacar it’s a co servicein which you can travel from different cities in a way economical and more comfortablesince you will do it in a car.

This service, known as shared car it helps so much drivers that they will take a trip and do not want to spend more on gasoline or booths; as well as companions They don’t have anything to travel on.

If you are interested in using this form of travel, we will tell you how to order a Blablacar with the mobile application or on the blablacar.com website.

It is very easy to do it since only you have to find your destiny, to choose the date in which you want to travel and choose the car shared that best suits what you are looking for.

Remember that most of these trips You must book them one or two days beforesince if you do it much earlier, they are not activated yet.

The website notes that some trips are automatically booked, while others have to be manually accepted by the driver.

If you need more information you can always send messages to the drivers and check their profiles before sending your reservation request.

However, if you do not find the trip that matches what you are looking for, you can create a travel alert In this way, the application will inform you as soon as a route is published for the selected date.

Don’t forget to check the information of the driver and the opinions of his previous trips, as well as entering if the suitcases or bags will be included, data about whether or not smoking is allowed, and the number of people who can travel.

Finally, once the driver accepts your reservation, you will receive a confirmation. Subsequently, you will have access to all the details of your reservation from the Your trips section.

On the day of your trip, do not forget to pay your reservation in cash to the driver before the end of the journey.