While most mortals, especially those who live in large cities and their peripheries, take the car, the bus or the subway every morning to go to work, there are those who avoid touching the ground – or the subsoil, in the case of the suburban – to move … to his workplace. To find your way to work, you have to look at the sky, but we refer in this case to airplanes, which are also a common means of transport among those who work with the suitcase in tow. There is an alternative to all cited means of transport that lives a moment of growth: it does so in the shadow, since there is not so much talk about its existence, and that is why we have decided to focus on it. We talk about Private helicopter.

In Spain, at least ears of those who do not consider moving in this way, the helicopter as a means of transport sounds like something very distant. To Brazil and its players, because they have seen Neymar or any other star get to training in one of these aircraft. Or to the United States, thanks to that trip of some acquaintances in which Manhattan or the great cannon by helicopter have flown, or because they know that their favorite actor or athlete moves like this through the angel surroundings – he did, for example, Kobe Bryant, who died in a precisely helicopter accident.

But, at the risk of sinning of daring, not having data to affirm it roundingly, we are sure that the vast majority of Spanish public opinion ignores that the helicopter is a means of transport used in Spain daily. Generally, for labor displacements, but also for personal reasons.

Private helicopter



World Aviation Group





From all this we talk to Fernando Gómez, spokesman for World Aviation Group, one of the companies specialized in helicopter flights that operates in our country so much designing private tourist tours as positioning the helicopter as a means of expanding premium transport. In addition, they have a helicopter pilot school and are also specialized in the sale of these aircraft, so they have an exhaustive knowledge of the private helicopter sector in Spain.

How does the private helicopter business work?

We turn each journey into an exclusive experience, combining luxury, comfort and customization on each flight. More than a means of transport, the helicopter is synonymous with freedom, and we make that freedom adapt to each client.

We offer charter door-to-door flights, designed for those who seek tailored displacements with total flexibility, allowing Personalized routes and multiple stops according to their needs. But flying is also discovering, so we create unique experiences, such as aerial tours on the coast of Malaga, private escapes to exclusive destinations and gastronomic and cultural routes, in addition to premium services for weddings and events.

For those who want to go further, we offer the possibility of acquiring their own helicopter, with the security of having us as exclusive Bell distributors in Spain. Many of our clients began with a private flight and, after living the experience, decided to take the step towards their own aircraft.

How can a private helicopter be hired and what options are available?

Hiring a private helicopter with us is a simple, agile and totally adapted process to the needs of each client. We have a team specialized in customer service, which guarantees an exclusive and efficient service from the first contact.

To reserve a flight, just indicate the key details: Origin, destination and type of experience. From there, we take care of designing the best solution, providing a detailed budget and, once confirmed, we organize everything for the flight to be carried out with maximum comfort and punctuality. In many cases, the journeys can be organized even for the same day, but we also offer long -term scheduled services, such as transfers for golf tournaments, displacements between farms, corporate events or exclusive leisure plans.

While most of our customers hire flights in a timely manner, we also manage recurrent services for those who need frequent transfers. In addition, in some cases, our clients have decided to take the step towards the acquisition of their own helicopter, and we have accompanied them throughout the process as exclusive Bell distributors in Spain, the leading firm in private aviation.

Two of the World Aviaton Group models



World Aviation Group





What kind of profiles rent helicopters? Do they always do it with staff?

Our services are designed to clients seeking exclusivity, flexibility and efficiency in their displacements. Among the most common profiles are entrepreneurs and managers that optimize their time traveling by helicopter, high -level tourists looking for unique experiences, farm owners or large properties that use this medium for private displacements, and event organizers that wish to offer an exclusive transfer. We also work with golf fans, nautical or skiing.

As for the operation of the flights, they are always carried out with professional pilots of our team, guaranteeing the highest safety and service standards.

What is the approximate rental price of a private helicopter in Spain as a reference?

The cost of a helicopter flight varies depending on several factors, such as the aircraft model, the distance of the route, the duration of the service or if it is a point or recurring flight.

Also aspects such as the number of passengers, airports or exit and destination helipuertos influenceand any additional customization required by the client, such as panoramic routes or exclusive experiences. For example, a private transfer between cities or farms will be different from a VIP experience, such as an aerial tour of the coast or an escape to a remote destination.

We also offer prolonged availability services, so there are clients who hire recurring flights for sporting events, businesses or high -level tourism.

Each service is completely customized, so we always carry out a detailed study to offer the best option to each client.

How is the most luxurious option?

The luxury in helicopters goes far beyond a simple transfer: It is an exclusive, personalized and limitations experience. In World Aviation Group we offer flights that combine maximum comfort, privacy and customization, adapting to the needs and desires of each client.

The most luxurious options include journeys in the Bell 429, a latest generation bimotor helicopter with a spacious cabin and premium finishes, ideal for those who seek comfort and exclusivity in their displacements.

Besides, The real luxury is in custom services: From direct transfers between farms, high -end hotels, to VIP experiences such as private tours by unique places, escaped to exclusive wineries, ski stations or first -level gastronomic and cultural routes.

We also manage door to door services, where the helicopter is not only the means of transport, but part of an integral experience, with private car in origin and destination, personalized attention and absolute flexibility in schedules and routes. In short, helicopter luxury is synonymous with privacy, exclusivity and total freedom of movement, without depending on commercial schedules or access restrictions.

Is this service a lot used in Spain?

It is true that in countries like the United States or Brazil the use of the helicopter is more widespread, especially In big cities like New York, São Paulo or Los Angeleswhere traffic makes it a very efficient option for entrepreneurs, athletes and high -level personalities. However, in Spain the use of private helicopters is growing constantly, especially in sectors such as luxury tourism, corporate transfers and exclusive events.

More and more customers opt for the helicopter as Premium mobility solutioneither to quickly connect large cities with tourist destinations, for transfers between farms, hotels and sports ports, or for personalized experiences such as panoramic routes, gastronomic escapes and special events. We have also seen an increase in demand during high -level sports and social events, such as golf tournaments, formula 1 races or exclusive weddings.

Although Spain still does not have the culture of the helicopter as rooted as in other countries, the concept of luxury and efficiency offered by this means of transport is increasingly present in the lifestyle of many clients.

Where are they used more in Spain and why, if there is a specific reason?

Where we have observed that this service is used is in coastal areas such as Malaga and the Balearic Islandswhere luxury tourism and exclusivity play a key role. In these destinations, the helicopter has established itself as an ideal option for both private transfers between airports, hotels and sports ports, and for unique experiences, such as panoramic tours or personalized escapes.

It is increasingly common in large cities such as Madrid or Barcelona, ​​where traffic and the need to optimize times have promoted its use, especially in the business field and in high -level events. In addition, we are seeing a growing trend in rural areas, where the helicopter is becoming an efficient mobility solution for displacements between farms, connections with private airports or even exclusive events in remote locations.

In general, Helicopter rental in Spain is expandingpromoted both for the demand for international clients who seek premium experiences, and for greater interest in private air mobility as an exclusive and flexible alternative.

What benefits does the private helicopter provide? Or in what contexts do you consider it more useful?

The biggest benefit of the private helicopter is, without a doubt, the comfort and freedom of movement offered. Unlike other means of transport, it allows to take off and land in a wide variety of locations, without the need for complex infrastructure such as airports or roads. This translates into a more efficient experience, with direct and waiting times, fully adapted to the needs of the client.

In addition, it provides a level of privacy and exclusivity difficult to match, ideal for those who seek to optimize their time without giving up comfort. In both personal and professional displacements, the helicopter provides the possibility of moving with total autonomy, without depending on fixed schedules or pre -established routes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the interest in the world of helicopter aviation goes beyond the simple use of the service. We have World Aviation Flight Academy, pilot schools in Madrid and Malaga, which are the most demanded in Spain for the formation of helicopter pilots and fixed -wing aircraft. Many people not only opt for the helicopter as a means of transport, but are also interested in forming as pilots, either by hobby or with the aim of making a career in aviation. It is a growing sector, with more and more people exploring the possibility of obtaining their license and living the experience of flying for themselves.