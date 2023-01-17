Among the best travel destinations in Russia were Murmansk, Altai and Kaliningrad

The best destinations for tourist trips in Russia in 2023 have been named. This is reported RIA News with a link to the Tutu booking service.

To compile the rating, 100 leading Russian travel journalists, bloggers and photographers were interviewed. Each of the experts proposed three options.

In the first place was the Murmansk region. Here it is recommended to try seafood, go skiing and snowboarding in Kirovsk and get acquainted with the Sami culture. You can also see humpback whales in the Barents Sea, visit the husky park in Lovozero and spend the night at an isolated camp site near Umba among the forest tundra.

The second place was taken by Altai. It is interesting for a large number of hiking and water routes, various recreation centers and boarding houses. Closes the top three Kaliningrad region and Kaliningrad itself. This region is attractive for its preserved Prussian architecture, the Baltic Sea, the unique Curonian Spit and unusual local cuisine. Experts believe that this direction is suitable for both lovers of excursions and beach holidays.

The top ten also includes Kamchatka, St. Petersburg, Dagestan, Baikal, Karelia and Sochi.

