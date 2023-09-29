The travel blogger spoke about facts about Russia that delight foreigners and are the envy of those abroad. She shared her opinion on the Like Travel Travel blog on the platform “Zen”.

According to her, residents of other countries are shocked by the healthcare system in Russia and especially free medicine. “Even emigrants who went to live in Europe or America repeatedly repeat: medicine in the Russian Federation is one of the best, that’s a fact!” — the author wrote. She added that in most countries of the world people pay for insurance on their own, but in Russia even the unemployed can be treated for free. The blogger also noted the convenient online registration system.

In addition, foreigners are surprised by the abundance of real estate among Russians and the fact that people can buy several apartments that are comparable in cost to European ones. “You can’t even imagine the face of foreigners when they hear the mortgage interest rate in Russia, their hair really stands on end,” the blogger emphasized.

She said that Europeans and Americans do not believe in the abundance of state support programs for families with children in Russia. “When I tell foreigners that all my friends who are the same age already have two or three children, whom they started having at the age of 22-24, they are simply shocked,” the author noted. “And then I explain that they get married, have children, parents help a little, plus maternity capital, a reduced mortgage rate.”

Russians who previously moved to Europe spoke about the disadvantages of living abroad. They complained about expensive housing, a large number of thefts and a lack of work.