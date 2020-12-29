The Croatian Interior Ministry has lifted the ban on movement of citizens between regions of the country after a powerful earthquake.

how writes the Jutarnji list newspaper, the citizens affected by the earthquake are allowed to move freely around the country.

Police have canceled checkpoints between regions. The electronic pass system has been suspended.

Earlier in the republic, due to the spread of the coronavirus, the movement of people was banned from December 23 to January 8.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit Croatia on Tuesday afternoon. Its epicenter was 46 km southeast of Zagreb.

The city of Petrinia suffered the most from the disaster. A child died here, many buildings were damaged, including a hospital and a kindergarten. Local authorities claim that “almost half of the city” has been destroyed.

Tremors were also felt in Serbia, Austria and Italy.

The army is involved in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake in Croatia. The servicemen have already begun to clear the rubble in Petrin.