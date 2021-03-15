He goes out on the road for the first time and is nervous. Being behind the wheel, in vacation mode, is something unknown. He was always a companion. Anxiety can do it: he filled the tank, read the route 10 times on his cell phone, checked wheels, the aid bag, everything.

Suddenly, before leaving, in his head the journey has already begun. He remembers the end of the 80s, when his father and mother carried the Citröen, and he and his twin, with Carlitos Balá’s bangs, watched them run, like Lemmings, before leaving for Route 3, from the end of the world with destination The Grottoes.

As she drives along Highway 2 towards the beach, she relives in her mind that: arriving at the San Sebastián border, crossing into Chile, the police and trans-Andean sweets, waiting for her on the barge in the Strait of Magellan, the Barros Luco previous, the dolphins jumping. Get off at a YPF in Gallegos, stretch your legs, continue.

Stop in Piedrabuena, where they sold Jaimito keychains with recorded insults, listen to cassettes avoiding the logic of the algorithm, from the Cadillacs to the Sole, from one of The Simpsons to Boca’s goals on the only radio that turns on.

Passing by San Julián, looking petrified at the Gorosito de Caleta, skirting the water going to Comodoro, sleeping. The orange juice squeezed from the ACA and continue. The endless straight road to Trelew to Sierra Grande to load gasoline in a half rusty pump.

Mom brews mate, Dad drives, Emilio plays GameBoy. One hundred more kilometers, the Saint Exupéry airfield, and suddenly see the sea with the smell of vacations.

With your foot on the gas in 2021, you also travel back in time. “We arrived,” says Maia and Darwin, her dog, wakes up. Necochea. To rest.