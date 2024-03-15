TRAVEL AT HALF PRICE! Volaris celebrates its anniversary with DISCOUNTS of up to 50% on flights

The celebrations for Volaris Anniversary They are not finished yet and on this occasion the airline is offering you flights to national and international destinations up to 50% off plus an additional 20% discount with v.club.

Prepare your bags, because with this offer you can travel at half price to one of the 70 destinations to which Volaris travels inside and outside of Mexico. Here we leave you the details so you don't miss this anniversary promotion.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Don't let the promotion slip by, as it is only valid for buy from March 15 to 18, 2024, and allows you to book flights for travel from March 15, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

Booking your flight is very simple, you just have to enter the official Volaris website, search for your flight on a date from today until March 31, 2025, add the promo code V1MX50 and ready.

It should be noted that 50% is valid only on airfare and is subject to availability. It does not apply to the Airport Use Fee (TUA), taxes or additional services.

Likewise, it is only valid in zero reservations, which allows you to travel with a personal item that fits under the seat in front of you; and basic, which also includes a carry-on suitcase that together with the personal item does not weigh more than 15 kilograms.

Remember that the Zero and basic fares vary depending on whether your flight is domestic or intentional, however, on both types of trips it allows you to carry the same luggage.

If you want to carry more suitcases, you should check the charges on the official Volaris website, as well as the costs for additional services and charges, such as seat selection.

Don't forget that throughout March, Volaris will continue launching unmissable promotions for trips inside and outside of Mexico. Stay tuned, because at Debate we will share these offers and incredible travel destinations with you.