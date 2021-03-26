A chauffeur from the Beat travel app it was killed in an alleged robbery attempt in the Buenos Aires town of Grand Bourg. For the crime they arrested a 21-year-old suspect.

The crime occurred in the early hours of Thursday at 1500 Paso de los Patos Street, Malvinas Argentinas district, northwest of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

Investigation sources reported that the body of a bloody man was found in that place, who they identified as Matildo Nieva Santos (57), lying on the street, a few feet from a red Ford EcoSport pickup.

Agents from the 1st police station arrived at the scene. Grand Bourg and found that the victim had died and had at least one stab.

According to what is reconstructed by the researchers, Nieva Santos worked as a driver for the Beat travel app and he was allegedly attacked by a thief who requested a ride and posed as a passenger.

The main hypothesis that the investigators handle is that this passenger tried to assault the driver and in the middle of the robbery attacked him with a knife.

Investigators were able to identify the main suspect in the crime by surveying witnesses, the analysis of particular security cameras and the information provided by the travel application, which provided the GPS tour both the passenger and the victim.

In this way, and after a series of raids, he was arrested on Thursday afternoon. This is a 21-year-old young man who will be investigated in the next few hours by the prosecutor Martín Viscovich, in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 22.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor awaited the result of the autopsy on the body to determine the number of stab wounds you suffered and of different measures that he ordered to clarify the crime.

Drivers in danger

Less than a week ago, another app driver was injured after being mugged while waiting for a passenger. It happened in Flores and the victim was shot in the abdomen. He had to be operated on urgently and has already been discharged.

The robbery occurred in Baldomero Fernández Moreno at 3400, on the border with Parque Avellaneda. The victim served within the Didi app. He had gone to the place to look for a passenger who works as a caregiver for a woman in a house in the area.

While he was waiting for the woman to leave, he was surprised by two armed robbers who tried to steal his car and shot him. Then they ran away, taking nothing.

Source: Télam

LM