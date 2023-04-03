Manuel Bartual and Carmen Pacheco in front of Lake Lugano in Switzerland, during their trip in 2022 to prepare the sponsored ‘podcast’ ‘Blum’. switzerland tourism

The look usually feeds the desire to travel, to experience new flavors and smells. But podcast Spanish also bets on sound to awaken that desire. It is an industry that continues to grow, both in terms of issues and business capacity. It shows in the creativity of the sponsored content, which has decided to invest in the sound tourism formula. Tourist offices, airlines and other companies in the sector take advantage of the traveler’s own curiosity to position themselves in a format yet to be explored.

In Spain, 59% of brands use online audio in their marketing strategy, the Bookwire platform estimated last year. And the advertising linked to the podcast and digital radio ended 2021 with a growth of around 38.5% in our country, according to a market study of Atresmedia Advertising produced by Price Waterhouse Coopers.

Swiss Tourism decided to unite the concept of podcasttrips and branded content through a fictional story that would allow the listener to be transported to several of its museums and cities. Clara Pastor, an art history student, disappears while she is working on her thesis on Ursula Blum, an avant-garde painter of the 20th century. Five years later, the journalist Emma Castillo decides to travel to the alpine country to continue Clara’s investigation and narrate in a podcast what he is discovering about the mystery that surrounds both women. The nine-episode fiction that Carmen Pacheco and Manuel Bartual created for the seal of podcast and sound documentaries The Extraordinary a few weeks ago he took the award for best branding in the second edition of the Ondas Globales Podcast Awards.

Sandra Babey, director for Spain and Portugal of Suiza Turismo, explains that her company opted to give almost absolute freedom to the creators of the podcast, so that the final result would be more organic than advertising and that the content would become something that The Extraordinary would have wanted to launch itself, even if it was not sponsored material. “Many times, when we do branded content, we have this tendency to fall under certain pressures and force the brand and the logo to appear too much. The wedge is tiring and invasive. As a brand you have to trust and let them do it, while you contribute your knowledge”, she herself recounted in mid-February from Barcelona through a telematic conversation.

The Tourist Office organized a personalized two-week trip to Pachecho and Bartual throughout the country, in January 2022. They visited the nine cities and the 10 museums that later appear in their fictional story. “How many successful movies or novels have boosted tourism in the places where they are set?” asked the head of the Swiss tourist office. “The brand seems not to be there, but it is everywhere in an elegant and respectful way. It is a campaign of today for a public of today”, says Babey. Those responsible for it are already working on its adaptation to English, to expand the market.

“It has a very different tone from the typical true crime. The script is perfect for the audio and together with the sound design they create a very attractive imagery. This is important because being a branded podcastthe most subtle I’ve heard so far”, commented at the end of the year to this newspaper Martín Cruz Farga, sound director of The Rare Podcast, when he was consulted for his best titles of the year in the format. Brand presence is so minimally invasive that it only expands with the specific website that the Spanish branch of MySwitzerland.com has created on the route proposed in this sound story. Camila Scher, director of podcast from Amazon Music, he also chose it among his favorites. He highlighted his miscegenation with the experimental essay genre. “It is a sound fiction that makes us travel by train, visit museums and cross mountainous landscapes without leaving the place. But perhaps the most impressive thing is that it exercises the hypothesis that plastic art extends beyond sight, putting all our senses to the test. An exquisite execution ”, he defended. The secret of, success of Blumconsiders Sandra Babey from her Swiss Tourism office, is to have aroused that curiosity about what is real and what is fiction in this story and, incidentally, about the country.

Hear about Japan

Destination Japan It has two seasons, financed by the Japan National Tourist Office in Spain and created by Podium Podcast. The premise is to help the listener to be inspired to prepare for his next trip to an Asian country, based on the real experiences of people who already know him. In the first batch of five installments, the host was Paco Nadal, a travel journalist from EL PAÍS who visits the place one or more times a year. And in the second round, the journalist Marta del Vado, deputy director of Windowwho, unlike Nadal, prepares his first visit to Japan by sharing conversations with experts that last just over 20 minutes.

Cover of ‘Destination Japan’, the sponsored ‘podcast’ created by Podium.

José Manuel Dorado, responsible for branded content of Podium Podcast, highlights that the new installments “seek, through unique life experiences (which are personal and not touristic), to open the focus of a country that has many things to offer beyond Tokyo and propose to the audience destinations less obvious, like Okinawa”, he pointed out in February from his office on Madrid’s Gran Vía.

Podium Studios, the creative side of the PRISA Group company, has also created Airline Momentswhich moves to the future to cover the history of Iberia.

“What you are looking for with sponsored audio content is to inspire, but also to inform something that is useful for the client and for their target audience,” concludes Dorado. “It is very important that the client is clear that content must be generated that is interesting, relevant and coherent with their strategies, but in which the logo is not the most important thing. This is not what will differentiate your content from others, but if it manages to connect with whoever listens to it, ”he defends.

