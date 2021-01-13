The travel and aviation industry has got into severe turbulence in the wake of the corona pandemic. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. Traveling should be possible again in summer. Millions of potential customers are already waiting longingly. How investors can benefit. By guest author Markus C. Zschaber

In 2020, German air traffic control registered almost 1.5 million take-offs, landings and overflights. What sounds like a lot to laypeople is a disaster for the aviation industry. Air traffic plummeted to 1980s levels in the pandemic year. As you know, people still smoked on planes back then, children crowded into the cockpit and airlines gave generous giveaways.

It was foreseeable that such a setback would drive the industry to the brink of ruin. Airlines and tour operators around the world have received capital injections. In Germany, the federal government is involved with Lufthansa and the tour operator TUI.

There are some catching-up effects waiting for the travel industry

The details of TUI’s capital increase show how rigorous the conditions for the emergency aid are. For 29 old shares there are 25 new ones – at a ridiculous price of just over one euro. For existing shareholders this is the temporary rescue from a probable bankruptcy, but the downsides in the form of watering down are clearly obvious. But is that why everything about airlines and tourism providers is hopeless?

Experience has shown that it is precisely the bad market phases that offer long-term opportunities. Thanks to the new corona vaccines and their accelerated production, travel at least on Whitsun and beyond appears likely again. After months of different lockdown variants, more people are likely to move into the distance again in the summer. While 2020 was still a summer of doing without, today many people want carefree weeks in the warm outweighs the desire. After the capital injections into the travel and tourism sector, normality could give hope again at the end of the second quarter. In the years to come, there are likely to be further catching-up effects: Due to the pandemic, many trips have been canceled – it is quite possible that customers will want to treat themselves to something special in 2022 and 2023. Air travel and package deals from established tour operators should then be in demand.

Individual stocks or ETFs – investors have the choice

But how can investors specifically bet on the travel and tourism industry? Anyone who has experience and is familiar with sensitive situations can think of investing now that the second wave hits again and travel is unthinkable. However, it is important to be able to take into account the consequences of capital measures, the new ownership structure and other things. Another approach at the individual title level is to select titles that have a good cost structure and a digital business model. An example of this are online travel platforms such as Booking.com. At a time when classic travel agencies are suffering from the pandemic, Booking.com and other platforms are even gaining market share. The airline Ryanair could also be an interesting choice in the midst of the crisis: Despite the pandemic, the Irish have bought large numbers of the Boeing 737 Max, which has since been renamed, and presumably secured bargain conditions that have never existed – and may not be available again.

Anyone who does not want to implement the investment idea for travel and tourism stocks in the form of individual stocks can also consider an ETF. The STOXX 600 Travel & Leisure bundles 18 companies. This includes hotel chains, the entertainment industry and airlines such as Ryanair. The ETF closed 2020 with a loss of almost 15 percent and started the new year on a friendly basis. Despite the financing bottlenecks in the industry, the index has developed steadily over the past few months without any major jumps or falls.

The pandemic is on the home stretch

Even if we are thinking of everything right now, just not traveling: the future is traded on the stock exchange. This future will probably have to offer vacations and business trips again in the future. While Zoom and Co. remain an alternative for business meetings, travel will not disappear entirely in this area either. Investors who think countercyclically can benefit from this and position themselves with intact and solidly financed business models. The pandemic is on the home stretch and stocks from the travel and tourism sectors will soon benefit from it.



Please note the disclaimer of liability.

Markus C. Zschaber is considered a very experienced money manager and is the founder of VMZ Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft, which has been looking after the assets of private and institutional investors for 26 years. He has already received several awards as a portfolio manager, and most investors have known his face since 1998 through the news channel n-tv, where the expert gives regular interviews. During the financial crisis and the ongoing Corona crisis, he is also available to the political bodies as an external advisor and is involved in many discussions on the subject of sovereign debt, inflation and ECB policy. For Börse Online, the Cologne-based asset manager explains the interesting topics relating to the investment and capital market. You can find more information about VMZ Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft here: https://zschaber.de/