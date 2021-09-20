The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is adjusting the travel advice for La Palma to “avoid the region” after a volcanic eruption on the island, a spokesman said. The ministry does not know exactly how many Dutch people are on the island. They call on tourists to be informed by the local authorities, and to contact the travel agency with which they traveled to La Palma.

A few dozen tourists who stayed in a hotel on the Spanish La Palma through travel organizer TUI, have been evacuated because of the volcanic eruption on the Canary Island. A TUI spokesperson confirms this. They were in a hotel in an area evacuated by local authorities because it is near the volcano and the road to it has been blocked by the eruption. The tourists have been transferred to another hotel on the island. Some had to leave their luggage at the hotel.

About five thousand people have been evacuated on La Palma since Sunday, following the largest volcanic eruption on the island since 1971. The lava has already destroyed twenty houses, says the mayor of La Palma. About a hundred houses are still at risk. There have been no casualties so far.

In addition to the several dozen evacuated Dutch people, there are still about two hundred people on La Palma via TUI. According to the spokesperson, people who will travel to La Palma in the coming days will be guided in their choice of another hotel, another island, or canceling the trip. The airport and airspace of La Palma are still open, despite the smoke development as a result of the volcanic eruption. The Spanish government leaves it to airlines themselves to make a decision about the passage of flights.