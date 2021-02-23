The Argentina It is one of the many countries that for the entry of all people – regardless of place of origin -, requests a negative PCR test. Therefore, travelers who want to cross the borders -which for now are restricted to foreigners with exceptions- must have the result to be able to board the plane.

This can lead to uncertainty as it involves searching for a laboratory in an unfamiliar location.

For a few destinations, where obtaining the test within the estimated period is a complicated procedure, Migrations grants the possibility of presenting a medical certificate and then the traveler is tested upon arrival in Ezeiza.

The rest must look for options where they are. To facilitate the process, insurance companies, airlines and hotels designed a system to provide information about where can the testing be done and make the experience as painless as possible.

All people entering Argentina must undergo a PCR test up to 72 hours before boarding. Photo: Pablo Porciuncula / AFP.

Some options

For example, SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, created an online locator that has more than 15,000 laboratory locations around the world. Through the link skyteam.trustassure.app, people must enter the location where they want to be tested and several options will appear.

Filters can then be applied based on distance, processing time, and the type of proof needed. That is, you can select services that deliver the result within 48, 72 or 120 hours. You can also look for facilities that are less than 8 kilometers away.

To schedule an appointment with a provider it is necessary to call or visit the website, information that this website offers. The Dominican Republic, Aruba, Miami, Playa del Carmen, Cancun, Madrid and Rome are some of the tourist spots that appear on the map.

The medical insurance or travel assistance companies they also provide this type of information to their customers. However, this does not mean that the test payment is covered, although they usually offer a discount on certain sites.

Those in Miami can obtain data on web pages. One is miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/travel.page where you can read documentation updates for travelers, while blog.wego.com/covid-test-miami lists the many testing centers .

Hotel Gran Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa in Mexico. Photo: Press.

The hotel chain Palladium Hotel Group As of January, it made available to guests the possibility of taking the test at its facilities. It is an outsourced service provided by certified laboratories and hospitals in each destination. The client can also choose to take the test outside the resort, in authorized laboratories or clinics.

Turning into one more service that travelers ask for, the travel company Despegar added PCR tests to its sale of services. It must be purchased through the website or the application, in the “Activities” section. The traveler can choose between having the team of specialists come to their hotel or go to the corresponding laboratory to take the exam.

For now, this option is only available for Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and Tulum.

Airlines are also joining in: Lufthansa airline has a discount in certain laboratories for travelers who need to swab in Argentina (if requested by the destination country).