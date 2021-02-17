It is already part of the new normal of travel in times of coronavirus pandemic: the negative test or certificate It is a requirement in most of the countries and Argentina also incorporated it as a requirement for all those who enter the territory from abroad.

From Migrations they remember that the PCR test must be carried out no more than 72 hours before embarking for the country. However, although it is increasingly common in the world, not in all destinations it is easy to find a place to test.

This is why the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health prepared a list of places from which the traveler can board with a medical certificate instead of a PCR test

Many countries, including Argentina, require travelers to present a negative test result before entering their territory. Photo: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP

“Only those who come from the countries or jurisdictions mentioned below are allowed to perform the PCR test at destination, accompanied by a medical certificate that indicates that it lacks symptoms compatible with coronavirus and integrates it into the DDJJ “(Electronic Affidavit that must be completed within 48 hours prior to the trip), they point out from the official Migration page.

The indications indicate that travelers who intend enter Argentina “They must accompany the DDJJ with a note stating the reason why a negative PCR result performed in the last 72 hours prior to their shipment to Argentina was not presented. This, considering that in many of these countries there are laboratories that They offer to take the test in time, but according to the demand of the moment the result may be delayed or others in which the delivery period only counts business days “, they point out from Migrations.

One by one

The list of places “in which there may be a delay of more than 72 hours in the delivery of the PCR in the place of origin” are:

Department of Potosí and the Province of Gran Chaco, Bolivia.

States of Rio de Janeiro, Espíritu Santo and the city of Uruguayana, Brazil.

States of Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, United States.

Haiti

Dominican Republic

Departments of Misiones, Ñeembucú and Itapúa, Paraguay.

Relax on the beach of a hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Photo: Daniel SLIM / AFP)

From Migrations they suggest “to consult about the availability of laboratories that are in conditions to carry out PCR tests, within the established deadlines, through the Argentine Consular Representation corresponding to the place where you are” and the “web pages of the Embassies and Consulates before communicating by phone. The data of the Consular Representations can be obtained at the following link https://www.cancilleria.gob.ar/es/representaciones “.

Another suggestion is to check with the traveler assistance contracted since in many cases it offers discounts or guidance on where it is possible to take the test within the term provided by Argentine regulations. Also airports, airlines and even hotel chains are incorporating the possibility of testing passengers who request it.