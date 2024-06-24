Ilaria Salis, Travaglio and Feltri’s response on the topic of house occupation

Ilaria Salisthe new MEP elected with Avs, returned to the topic of employment public housingregarding his alleged debt of €90 thousand with Aler, the body that manages those homes for the municipality of Milan. “Whoever enters an uninhabited house – says Salis in a long post on Instagram – takes without taking away from anyoneif not to degradationto the racketeering and property developers. The newly elected MEP in the European Parliament for Avs explains with numbers in her hand (and reporting the source) that “a Milan the council houses are vacant more than 12 thousand“, of which over five thousand from the Municipality and over seven thousand from Aler, a number considering the metropolitan city rises to 15 thousand. “So a fifth of public housing is unassigned.” The response to these statements comes from two important journalists, the director of Il Fatto Quotidiano Marco Labor and by the editorialist of Il Giornale Vittorio Feltri.

Travaglio thus responds to the Avs leader Nicola Fratoianniwho supported Salis’s thoughts: “Occupying houses is not a crime“. This is Travaglio’s response: “If you give us the address, let’s start with his“. Feltri instead focuses on the housing of Ilaria Salis “I want to give Salis the benefit of the doubt, we owe it to him. Let’s put it to the test. So let’s try – says Feltri in response to a reader – to to occupy there Monza residence of the Salis family and let’s see if they would welcome us by making room for us with our luggage to make us more comfortable and easier or if father and daughter they would call the police, despite the young lady appearing allergic to the uniform, as can be seen from her criminal records and previous convictions. Indeed, it is probable that the hon he would punch usa practice – claims Feltri – to which he seems inclined, precisely because for these democrats, other people’s property can be touched, but one’s own can never be touched”.