That of Stefano Travaglia (Ascoli, 28 years old), Rafa Nadal’s rival this Friday (around 18:00, Eurosport) in the third round of Roland Garros, is one of those stories of overcoming that are often found in sports.

Son of a journalist and a tennis coach, the italian started playing at the age of eight, after practicing other sports at the Circolo Cartiera in his hometown. It was not easy for him to stand out in his beginnings as a professional, since 2007. He alternated ITF and ATP Challenger tournaments without much success. In order to improve he went to Argentina, hence he speaks Spanish in addition to English and their mother tongue. And in 2011, when it seemed like her career was taking off, suffered an unfortunate accident: fell down a ladder at home, with the bad luck that in the fall he crashed into a window. When trying to protect his head he made a cut, that you damaged an artery, from the right wrist to the elbow and caused other injuries to his arms and hands. He had to stop for a year and when he returned it was difficult for him to regain mobility in the limb he uses to wield the racket. In 2017 he won his first Challenger. Then he raised three more trophies in the category and participated more frequently in ATP appointments.

This year the reward for so much sacrifice and faith has come to him in Paris. Ferrer’s follower and amateur fisherman, Steto He eliminated Andújar in the first round and Nishikori in the second. This Friday, with just nine victories on gravel, he will face Nadal, the greatest challenge possible on that surface.