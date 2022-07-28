The causes of traumatic brain injuries they can be different: from a car accident to a disastrous fall on the stairs of the house the impact can be so strong to determine brain injuries even severe.

Such injuries can affect cognitive functioning, including information processing, working memory, and attention span. This reduced brain activity negatively affects the quality of life of people with TBI who can face serious difficulties in the workplace and in social settings.

A team of experts from the NYU is evaluating, as a therapy, the use of very familiar methods such as to improve the cognitive conditions of those who have suffered traumatic brain injuries: computer apps. Professor Gerald Voelbel of NYU Steinhardt has published research demonstrating the rehabilitative potential of the Brain Fitness Program, a computer program designed to stimulate changes in the brain through exercises that involved reconstructing verbal sequences, matching syllables, and identifying details of the brain. story presented verbally.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal NeuroRehabilitation.

Traumatic brain injuries: A help from computer exercises

According to MSD patient manual, the most common traumatic brain injuries are caused by falls, traffic accidents, assaults and injuries during sports and recreational activities. Minor head injuries cause headache or dizziness. With more severe injuries, loss of consciousness or symptoms of brain dysfunction may occur.

Professor Voelbel, together with his collaborators, concluded that patients with traumatic brain injury who used the Brain Fitness program they experienced improvements in tests that measured verbal attention, working memory, and information processing, years after the injuries occurred. Voelbel explained the nature of TBI and how these apps can improve cognitive functioning and the future of clinical treatment.

The effects of traumatic brain injuries depend on the severity of the impact the head suffers. For example, a concussion is considered a mild traumatic brain injury, while someone who is in a coma following a head injury has a severe traumatic brain injury. In both examples, normal brain functions are disrupted. These are classified into five domains: cognitive, physical / sensory, behavioral, emotional control, and sleep.

In individuals who have reported severe traumatic brain injury, the cognitive deficits experienced can affect memory, planning and problem solving, working memory, attention, and impaired processing speed. Physical and sensory deficits can be headaches, fatigue, pain, weakness or paralysis, loss of sensation or sensitivity to light and sound. Emotional control deficits can cause someone to be easily agitated and impulsive, as well as experience depression and anxiety.

Sleep disturbance can be insomnia, lack of restful sleep, and chronic fatigue. For people with severe traumatic brain injuries, these symptoms can be profound and last a lifetime. This affects their quality of life and their ability to participate in daily activities, as well as being able to carry out a job without difficulty.

“My research has shown that by targeting auditory processing cognitive functions with the Brain Fitness program, adults with chronic traumatic brain injury, on average eight years after the injury, can benefit from computerized cognitive repair. Compared to a group that did not get the cognitive exercises, the group that did showed an improvement in their verbal attention and working memory, ”explained Professor Gerald Voelbel.

“Additionally, patients reported that they felt an improvement in their cognitive abilities, meaning an improvement in their quality of life. Upon further investigation, we saw a change in brain circuitry in the group that did the cognitive exercises compared to the other group. Brain changes have also been associated with cognitive improvements, ”the expert continued.