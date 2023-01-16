‘Have you seen this yet?’, a friend asks you, he can hardly contain his laughter. With a good portion of suspicion you indicate that you do not know the video, after which your buddy immediately starts the video. It’s the day you realize you couldn’t trust anyone anymore. Now someone has found the location where this ‘Ghost Car Commercial’ was filmed.

The Ghost Car Commercial can be viewed on various accounts on YouTube. Together, these accounts account for tens of millions of views. So chances are you are part of the group of people who have a scar on their soul forever. What you may not know about the video is that the original was actually a commercial.

The German brand K-Fee makes energy drinks based on coffee, but with a lot of caffeine in it. No other drink in Europe has more caffeine than K-Fee. Between 2004 and 2005, the company launched nine commercials with the same theme. The videos should give the same feeling as consuming the drink.

The location of the Ghost Car Commercial

This particular case of the car disappearing behind a tree is a hit. Now, nearly 20 years after its production, someone on Twitter has been trying to pinpoint the location of the infamous internet video. “It took me over 150 days with multiple people helping me. Remember: never give up,” writes the Rainbolt (whom you may know from Insta or Twitter).

Apparently the video was shot in California. To be even more specific, it was filmed on Elwood Road in the town of Kings Canyon Joint Unified. When we look around on Google Maps, we still get stuffy. Let’s just hope that there isn’t a certain creature hiding behind one of the bushes. Still have no idea what we’re talking about? Then watch the Ghost Car Commercial below.