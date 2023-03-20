Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Trauma | When Johanna Linner Matikka started reading about long-term exposure to violence at work, she suddenly realized that she was reading about herself

March 20, 2023
in World Europe
Trauma | When Johanna Linner Matikka started reading about long-term exposure to violence at work, she suddenly realized that she was reading about herself

Johanna Linner Matikka is proud that she has succeeded in breaking the chain of violence that passes from generation to generation. “It has required a hell of a lot of work. And I’m still not done.” Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

The worst thing about Johanna Linner Matika’s childhood was not her father’s beatings, but their constant threat. As an adult, Linner Matika became an expert in trauma-informed work, who encourages everyone to ask others and themselves one question: Do you feel safe?

Some years then Johanna Linner Matikka began to notice things around him that he hadn’t paid attention to before.

The sky colored orange by the sunset looked so beautiful to him that he wanted to take a picture of it. On his way to work, he stopped to admire the frost on the tree branches.

