Tijan Sila (back) has won the INgeborg Bachmann Prize 2024. © Gert Eggenberger/APA/dpa

How much pain and suffering can a literary competition tolerate? A lot – is the answer after one of the most prestigious competitions. After all, a gherkin satire also won an award.

Klagenfurt – Family wounds that do not heal across generations have shaped the theme of this year’s reading competition for the prestigious Ingeborg Bachmann Prize.

Author Tijan Sila, who comes from Sarajevo and lives in Kaiserslautern, prevailed over a wide field of favorites in the jury’s vote in Klagenfurt, Austria. He received the main prize for his text with the self-explanatory title “The day my mother went crazy.” The award, sponsored by the city of Klagenfurt, is endowed with 25,000 euros and is named after the writer Ingeborg Bachmann (1926-1973), who was born there.

Sila, born in 1981, tells in his text not only of a mother who suddenly becomes schizophrenic, but also of a father who slips from a collecting mania into a pathological littering syndrome. The horror of the Yugoslavian wars is described in a way that is partly shocking, partly comical – for example, with an aunt who is killed by a grenade while breastfeeding her newborn, or with the mother’s destroyed office, which looks “like a microwave in which a bowl of moussaka had exploded”.

As a war refugee to Germany

In his award speech for Sila, juror Philipp Tingler spoke not only of his unique linguistic “mixture of poignancy, tragic comedy and melancholy”, but also of the structure of the story, which does not end in despair, but with a rebellion against the passing on of pain from parents to children. Sila struggled for words after receiving the award. “I still don’t quite understand it, but I’m euphoric nonetheless,” he said.

Sila came to Germany as a war refugee in 1994. He studied German and English in Heidelberg. Today he not only writes, but also teaches in a school. His most recent book, “Radio Sarajevo,” about survival in the besieged city, was published last year; his Bachmann text is part of his next novel.

The other award winners

In addition to Silas’ “The day my mother went crazy”, a number of other trauma stories were up for selection at this year’s Bachmann competition. Tamara Stajner, who comes from Slovenia and lives in Vienna, won the Kelag Prize worth 10,000 euros on Sunday for “Luft nach unten”. The text, which is addressed to a mother who is simultaneously loving, violent and sick, moved Stajner so much when she read it out loud that she almost had to stop in tears. In “The Possibility of an Order”, the Bonn author and forklift driver Denis Pfabe describes a man who tries to get over the loss of a child by placing excessive orders at a hardware store. For this he received the Deutschlandfunk Prize worth 12,500 euros.

Henrik Szanto’s artistic linguistic kaleidoscope “A Staircase Made of Paper”, in which the dead and living inhabitants of a house are mixed up – from the Nazi era to the present day – went unrewarded. Miedya Mahmod’s even more linguistically radical text “Wanting to express it worse. Or: Ba,Da”, in which war, injuries and family play a role, also went away empty-handed. Despite the thematic seriousness, all of these awarded and unawarded texts indicated a will to overcome the historical and historical traumas.

Audience rewards gherkin madness

One candidate, however, opted for liberating laughter instead of consternation and was rewarded with the Audience Award and the 3sat Prize: Johanna Sebauer won over the audience in Klagenfurt with her satire “Das Gurkerl”, in which a gherkin splash in a journalist’s eye sets off a media and social spiral of escalation on the subject of pickled vegetables. The author, who was born in Austria and lives in Hamburg, joked on Sunday that cucumbers are no longer on her menu for the time being. “It could be that I need a break after this gherkin madness,” she said. dpa