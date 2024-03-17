Trauma surgeon Tim Timmers had them on his cutting table in Ghana: patients with broken bones that were years old, who went through life with excruciating pain. Because not plaster, but some sticks with a string had to hold everything together. For two weeks he and his team were at St. John of God Hospital in Sefwi-Asafo. “It's truly unbelievable what people have to put up with.”

