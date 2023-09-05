“Without adequate preparation and constant training throughout the year, the risks associated with sports on holiday are everywhere. Even playing tambourine on the shoreline can cause a very annoying elbow tendonitis. Not to mention water sports, including water skiing and windsurfing: for the former, well-trained leg and arm muscles are needed; balancing on the surfboard also involves considerable physical effort. In fact, in the absence of training, it creates problems for the spine because it is subjected to a load to which it has not been used during the year”. He stated this to Adnkronos Salute Pino Capua, trauma doctor of the Football Federation (FIGC).

“Traumas are essentially caused by lack of training – explains Capua – then of course there can also be a bit of bad luck as in the case of our friend Young people, who fell on a bicycle in Santo Domingo while pedaling at great speed. The example of him is the classic traumatic event caused by an accident. The attitude of many Italians is different, who in the summer feel like world champions of any sport without having ever practiced one during the rest of the year”. For Capua it is fundamental “not only be careful during the holidays, but arrive prepared for the rest period in which you want to practice sport during the long-awaited holidays“.