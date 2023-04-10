The trauma helicopter landed for the visitor at the beginning of the afternoon. The area around the entrance was immediately cordoned off to give emergency services room. In the meantime, the well-known Pagode watchtower was briefly halted until the helicopter landed on the picnic field opposite Anton Pieckplein.
Then the guest was taken to the hospital. A spokesperson for Efteling confirms that there was indeed a ‘medical incident’ at the beginning of the afternoon.
