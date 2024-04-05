



02:00 © France 24

Sderot, 850 meters from Gaza, was the last city reached by Hamas, which in October 2023 staged a three-day assault and massacred 70 residents. Six months later, and despite the few alerts, fear persists in the place, to which more residents have recently returned and where businesses and schools have reopened under the deployment of some soldiers. Report by Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz.