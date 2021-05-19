Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman has witnessed wide changes this season at the level of foreign players, and although the club ended their file early before the start of the season, by contracting with Portuguese Diego Amado and Brazilian Gustavo, alongside Ghanaian William Osso, and the extension of the Jambi loan from Saudi youth, but the winter transfer period witnessed Changes of 75% of the strength of foreigners, where 3 players were replaced, and only Trauli continued, and the Brazilian Gardel entered the list, his compatriot Luiz Antonio and Mali Modibo Maiga, who had previously played with “The Orange” in the season before last, but Gardel was injured He was removed from the list, and Moroccan Elias Belhasani entered, bringing the number of foreigners, “Al-Barkan”, to 8 players in a season.

Traoli tops the list, whether in the number of matches or goals, as he participated in 2009 minutes, during 24 games, and only missed two games, and scored 7 goals, followed by Maiga, who played 1249 minutes in 14 games and scored 4 goals, then Luiz Antonio, who played 1073 minutes, during 12 games, and scored two goals, and Ghanaian William Oso, who played 880 minutes, during 10 games, while Portuguese Diego Amado played 600 minutes, in 8 games, and Gustavo participated in 425 minutes, during 7 games before changing him, while Diego Gardel played 629 minutes in 7 matches, before he injured the cruciate ligament, and Elias Belhasani participated in the last team joining the team instead of Gardel in 275 minutes during 4 games.