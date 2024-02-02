Trattori, the president of Coldiretti Liguria: “Protest to ask for support from the EU, costs have increased due to the war in Ukraine”

Genoa – “Doing agriculture has always been difficult, especially in an area like Liguria but starting from the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, with excessive increases in the cost of technical equipment which affect production costs, has become even more complex”. Gianluca Boeri, president of Coldiretti Liguria, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Campagna Amica covered market, thus explains the situation that has arisen throughout Europe with the ” tractor revolt” which besieged the European Parliament yesterday.

“We protest to ask important measures to support agricultural businesses – underlines Boeri – but many of these depend directly on Brussels. This is why we as Coldiretti have also brought the mobilization to the European Parliament. Let's think, for example, of agricultural fuel which for us is fundamental for heating greenhouses, but we must also overcome some short-sighted directives, such as that on packaging, which start from the strong attention to environmental sustainability. This is also our primary objective but we will not give up an inch until we have concrete answers.”