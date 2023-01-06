Preparations are underway for the sixth edition of Transpo Day, the International Transport and Logistics Fair which will take place from 24 to 26 March 2023, at the A1Expò Exhibition Center in Caserta. The event focuses on one of the most important aspects of modern commerce, with the event being considered today as a consolidated reality, counted among the most important Italian events dedicated to the sector and registered in the calendar of international trade fairs in Italy.

The goal of Traspo Day is to turn the spotlight on an indispensable sector, of vital importance for the production system in Italy, a country that occupies the fourth place in world exports. At the Fair there will be production, marketing, road haulage and logistics companies divided according to the following thematic macro-areas and related sub-categories: industrial and commercial vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, tanks, containers, spare parts and accessories and services for the transport and logistics. Traspo Day is a technical and sectoral fair that is mainly aimed at a target of professionals and companies operating throughout the country with particular attention to the realities of southern Italy.

“Road haulage in principle never has a border – stated Antimo Caturano, President of the A1Expò Exhibition Centre – because it is an indispensable sector that connects the North, the South and the Islands. Having said that, Campania is certainly one of the most important realities, as the numbers say, therefore it deserves particular attention and Traspo Day provides operators with a fundamental opportunity to participate in the progress and innovation of transport and logistics that travel on an increasingly green and eco-sustainable lane.”