It ended with really important numbers Transport Day 2022, the fifth edition of the Transport and Logistics Fair which was held at the A1 Expo (Caserta Sud exit). A return, after 4 years of stoppage due to the pandemic which represented a winning bet for the organizers!

First of all with regard to the exhibitors, who participated despite the difficult period, “This means that – said the president of A1 Expo, Antimo Caturano – that about 120 companies, coming from all over Italy, have trusted us: to all of them we extend our sincere thanks for having believed like us in the need to meet all face to face in a trade fair “. The number of visitors over the three days was also noteworthy: nearly 18 thousand visitors were reached. “A figure that I believe represents in the best possible way how much we all needed to come back and meet us in person, but it is an even better result than the mere numerical figure can make appear. In my opinion, in fact, the fact that this year, the percentage of visitors from Southern Italy, was lower, albeit slightly, than that of visitors from the rest of the country, is really significant of how Traspo Day has now gone beyond the borders of the Center South to take on an increasingly national character ”.