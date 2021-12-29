From Racing Villalbés to idol in Vallecas after going through the two most important quarries in Spain. The career of Roberto Trashorras (Rábade, 1981) has made him a benchmark of national football. Now he begins his career as a coach at the controls of the Juvenil B team of CD Lugo.

—How is the change from playing for Racing Villalbés to playing in the quarry of a great like Barça?

—I used to play in the children’s and I was standing out until Amador called me, who was the scout for Barça in Galicia. I did a test it went well. They called me saying that they wanted to incorporate me as soon as possible and there I went.

—Everything indicated that you were going to have a place in the first team, but…

—Yes, they were very abrupt changes. I had already debuted with the first team in the League, in the Cup, in the Champions League … Either I stayed in the first team or I had to find another place. Laporta, Ronaldinho, Rikjaard arrived… Then the possibility of Real Madrid B came up. Seen over time, you might think that I was wrong, but at the time it seemed ideal.

—El Rayo, Jémez and Trashorras. That triad did work out well.

—The truth is that on a professional level they were very good years. With the arrival of Paco, everything was easier. He bet on me and gave me a lot of confidence. In addition, the way the team played benefited me. Things turned out very well.

“What’s different about the Lightning?”

—It’s a club that is very close to their fans, there the players are one with them. When faced with any social problem, they try to help, and the atmosphere is one of lifelong football.

—What’s the Trashorras coach like?

—I like to dialogue with the players, explain things to them and bring them the experience I have on the field. I want them to see that I understand what they feel because I was there too.

—Luis César, in his lawsuit with Lugo, went so far as to affirm that the work of a coach does not include giving instructions or preparing training sessions …

—I don’t agree, far from it. The coach is the one who has all the responsibility, he is the one who directs, gives the talks, prepares the training sessions, analyzes the videos … This has been the case with all the coaches I have had throughout my career and now that I am the one trainer. The one who makes the decisions and assumes responsibility must always be the coach.

—How do you see the current Lugo? Will you suffer less this year?

—The objective has to be what it is, but saving four or five teams, the rest are very on par. I don’t see why Lugo can’t get into the upper zone for a year, as Ponferradina is doing this year and Mirandés in other years …