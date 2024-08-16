Wanted Mellstroy returned to Russia thanks to help from lawyers

Belarusian trash streamer Andrei Burim, known as Mellstroy and wanted in Russia, explained his temporary return to the country. He spoke about this in an interview with Vasily Trunov on the show “Vpiska”, the episode is available on YouTube.

Burim said that he was returning to Russia after being removed from the criminal investigation database. Trunov suggested that the streamer was removed from the database because of his promise to help orphanages in Belarus. “Of course not. Where have you ever seen that in the legal field a person who is wanted was removed from the wanted list for promising to help someone?” the blogger responded.

Mellstroy explained that he was able to return to the country thanks to the help of lawyers. He added that he wanted to come to Russia because he was tired of traveling. “I wanted some kind of home outlet, even though I am Belarusian, but I wanted to see Russian-speaking people with whom I could speak the same language,” he noted and added that he does not know English well, which he has to speak abroad.

Related materials:

In May, the Russian Interior Ministry again put the Mellstroy streamer on the wanted list. It was noted that Burim was wanted for evading the spring draft.

Two months before that, he was excluded from the database, after which Burim returned to Russia. It was claimed that in exchange for being excluded from the database, the blogger promised to help orphanages in his home country.

Mellstroy was put on the wanted list for refusing to serve in the Belarusian army, he hid from the military registration and enlistment office in Moscow for a long time. The blogger currently lives in Cyprus.