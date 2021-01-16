The “dump of democracy”. This is what the militants who demonstrated this Saturday at noon at the gates of the Courthouse to demand the release of Milagro Sala called the Supreme Court of Justice.

Therefore, the unusual slogan was throwing through the bars that separated them from the building, bags full of garbage that covered all of Talcahuano, especially at the intersection with Tucumán.

Each protester carried a bag with garbage, which they threw in front of the courts as soon as they arrived, after 2:00 p.m., after two hours of waiting on July 9, between Corrientes and Avenida de Mayo, in a mobilization that called about 5,000 people and that will culminate with a press conference of the representatives of the Milagro Sala Front, at 3 p.m.

In addition, during the act, they vandalized garbage cans, which they even threw on the steps of the Palace, where they arrived until the City Police began to cover it.

Among the social organizations that demonstrated were representatives of the Evita Movement, Popular Militancy, Aníbal Verón Front, Patria Justa and the Milagro Sala Front, which was the one that organized the mobilization.

Despite the request that was downloaded on social networks, the march did not comply with social distancing. It also did not have the presence of national and provincial officials, who in many cases joined the claim, but finally they did not participate in the act.

Milagro Sala, currently under house arrest, was arrested on January 16, 2016 in a camp in front of the headquarters of the Jujuy government, led by the radical Gerardo Morales. She was sentenced to three years in prison for leading an escrache against Morales as a senator, and later received a 13-year prison sentence for defrauding the state, illicit association and extortion in the case called “Pibes Villeros”.

In that case, she was held responsible for the diversion of $ 60 million, collected by cooperatives to build houses that were never built, from 2011 to 2015, during the second term of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. He is currently under house arrest.

