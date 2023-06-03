The trash of an Asian woman revealed the effects of a crime in which she was involved, which is the use of cocaine, which she bought via “Telegram” from a promoter, and after analyzing a sample of it, it was proven that she was under the influence of abuse, so she was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which punished her in absentia with a fine of 5000 Dirham and deportation from the state, but she opposed the ruling, so the trial was repeated in her presence, and the court used mercy with her and canceled the deportation measure, taking into account her circumstances.

According to the details of the case, as settled in the certainty of the court and stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that reliable information was received by the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police about the involvement of an Asian woman in the possession and use of narcotic substances, so the information was verified, and permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution to arrest and search her. and get a sample from it.

At the specified time, the work team raided her residence, and by self-searching her by the female component, nothing was found, but by searching the room, one of the anti-government men found a plastic bag in the trash, containing a suspicious substance.

When asked about this substance, she admitted that it was the remnants of the cocaine drug that she was taking before the control men arrived, admitting that she obtained the drug through a person she communicated with via the “Telegram” application, and he personally came to deliver it to her and paid for it.

The case papers indicated that the accused was brought to the headquarters of the General Department for Drug Control to complete the procedures, and referred her to the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, where he obtained a sample of it, and it was proven through its analysis that she was under the influence of abuse.

In the reasoning behind the ruling, the court stated that the substance seized by the accused and proven to have taken it falls under the prohibited substances, and it is not permissible to use it without a medical prescription, pointing to the availability of criminal intent in light of the accused’s knowledge of the nature of the substance she used.

She indicated that the incident as stated in the investigations and case papers is correct and established against the accused in light of the availability of certain evidence through what was stated in the arrest report, explaining that the accused did not appear before the court, so she ruled in absentia convicting her while taking a measure of clemency and fining her 5,000 dirhams. , in addition to the measure of deportation from the country.

In addition, the accused appealed the judgment in absentia through the opposition, so she set a session for her, which she attended with her lawyer, and was asked about the charge against her, and she confessed to it.

Her defense representative asked the court to rule on her basic innocence, and provisionally cancel the deportation measure, given that the accused resides in the country on a regular basis, and that she has no previous history of drug abuse, and that she also practices her own business.

Her lawyer submitted a memorandum that included a copy of a license for an establishment in the name of the accused, as well as a copy of a valid residence permit, calling for the use of the amendment contained in Federal Law No. 30 of 2021, which gives an additional opportunity to those convicted in drug abuse cases as long as conditions exist in their case that allow the court not to rule on their deportation.

For its part, the court stated that the opposition fulfilled its conditions formally, and then considered the case again in presence, and found that the accused did not present a defense that would change the opinion of the court, as the opposing ruling was based on reasons consistent with the validity of the law, but the court considers that taking into account its authority to assess the punishment that The ruling was amended to cancel the deportation penalty, taking into account the circumstances of the accused and using the authority of the permissive court, according to Article 57 of Federal Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and the conviction and fine imposed on the accused were upheld.

• “Dubai Misdemeanors” punished the accused with a fine of 5000 dirhams and deportation.