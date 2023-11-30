On November 30, lawyer Konstantin Erokhin, in a conversation with Izvestia, denied media reports about the detention of trash blogger Hilmi Forks in Moscow for distributing pornography.

He clarified that the criminal case on the production and distribution of pornography, in which his client was involved, has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office for approval. The defendant is “all right.”

“I’m in touch with him. He is at home. I also called the investigator and was told that there were no new complaints. The criminal case, which was opened in the summer, was transferred to the prosecutor’s office,” the lawyer explained.

The day before, reports appeared on the Internet that police came to the defendant’s home and took him to the police. Izvestia’s source said that he was chosen as a preventive measure and was given a written undertaking not to leave the place.

The decision is related to the criminal case that was opened against Hilmi on April 20 under paragraph “b” of Part 3 of Art. 242 “Illegal production and trafficking of pornographic materials or objects”, specifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

In July, the Simonovsky District Court of Moscow upheld the decision to arrest blogger Hilmi. The transgender man was found guilty of hooliganism and disturbing public order. He was sentenced to arrest for 12 days.

On July 13, the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina, reported on her Telegram channel that a case of producing pornography had also been opened against Hilmi Forks. He faces up to six years in prison.